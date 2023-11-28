Cal Poly hosts San Jose State after Anderson’s 21-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (5-2) at Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Jose State Spartans (5-2) at Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4)

San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Trey Anderson scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 78-65 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mustangs are 1-0 in home games. Cal Poly allows 73.2 points and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The Spartans are 0-1 on the road. San Jose State is third in the MWC giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Cal Poly makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). San Jose State has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 11.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 34.8% for Cal Poly.

Tibet Gorener is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Anderson is averaging 14.4 points for San Jose State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

