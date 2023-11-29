Cal Baptist visits Southern Utah after Young’s 25-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3) Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds…

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-3)

Cedar City, Utah; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunderbirds -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Zion Young scored 25 points in Southern Utah’s 74-67 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Thunderbirds are 1-0 on their home court. Southern Utah is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Lancers play their first true road game after going 5-1 to begin the season. Cal Baptist has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Utah averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 69.8 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 74.6 Southern Utah allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Dominique Ford is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.2 points for Southern Utah.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.2 points and 2.5 rebounds for Cal Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.