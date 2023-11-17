Cal Baptist hosts Portland State after Daniels’ 25-point outing

Portland State Vikings (3-0) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0) Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4.5;…

Portland State Vikings (3-0) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-0)

Riverside, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Portland State Vikings after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 80-66 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

Cal Baptist finished 12-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Lancers allowed opponents to score 65.3 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

Portland State went 5-9 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Vikings averaged 7.1 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

