Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cal Baptist defeats Jackson…

Cal Baptist defeats Jackson State 80-66

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 1:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 25 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Jackson State 80-66 on Friday.

Daniels added five assists for the Lancers (2-0). Brantly Stevenson scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo was 6-of-10 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Ken Evans Jr. led the Tigers (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Jordan O’Neal added 10 points for Jackson State. In addition, Chase Adams had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up