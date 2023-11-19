Cajuste scores 25, SFA beats Loyola Marymount 86-76

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — AJ Cajuste had 25 points in SFA’s 86-76 victory against Loyola Marymount on Sunday…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — AJ Cajuste had 25 points in SFA’s 86-76 victory against Loyola Marymount on Sunday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Cajuste shot 7 of 12 from the field and 11 for 12 from the line for the ‘Jacks (3-1). Latrell Jossell scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Sadaidriene Hall went 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Lions (2-2) were led by Justice Hill, who posted 24 points. Loyola Marymount also got 14 points and two steals from Justin Wright. In addition, Alex Merkviladze had 13 points.

NEXT UP

SFA’s next game is Wednesday against Tarleton State at home. Loyola Marymount hosts UTEP on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

