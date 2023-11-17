BYU takes on Morgan State, looks for 4th straight win

Morgan State Bears (2-2) at BYU Cougars (3-0) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU comes into a…

Morgan State Bears (2-2) at BYU Cougars (3-0)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU comes into a matchup with Morgan State as winners of three games in a row.

BYU went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Cougars averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Morgan State finished 8-8 in MEAC action and 3-12 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 19.8 from 3-point range.

