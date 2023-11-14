BYU hosts SE Louisiana following McFarlane’s 24-point outing

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at BYU Cougars (2-0) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at BYU Cougars (2-0)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the BYU Cougars after Roger McFarlane scored 24 points in SE Louisiana’s 86-71 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

BYU went 19-15 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Cougars shot 45.5% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

SE Louisiana went 18-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 14.2 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

