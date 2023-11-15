BYU hosts SE Louisiana following McFarlane’s 24-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at BYU Cougars (2-0) Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -19.5; over/under…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-1) at BYU Cougars (2-0)

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -19.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays the BYU Cougars after Roger McFarlane scored 24 points in SE Louisiana’s 86-71 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

BYU finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Cougars gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

SE Louisiana finished 18-14 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Lions averaged 77.6 points per game last season, 14.3 from the free-throw line and 23.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.