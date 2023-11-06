BYU hosts Houston Christian to open season

Houston Christian Huskies at BYU Cougars
Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -31; over/under is 153
BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars start the season at home against the Houston Christian Huskies.
BYU finished 19-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 7.3 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.
Houston Christian went 7-12 in Southland games and 2-13 on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 77.6 points per game last season, 16.1 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
