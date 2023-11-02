Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » BYU hosts Houston Christian…

BYU hosts Houston Christian in season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Christian Huskies at BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars open the season at home against the Houston Christian Huskies.

BYU finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

Houston Christian went 2-13 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Huskies averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up