BYU hosts Houston Christian in season opener

Houston Christian Huskies at BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -28; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars open the season at home against the Houston Christian Huskies.

BYU finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 43.2% from the field last season.

Houston Christian went 2-13 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Huskies averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

