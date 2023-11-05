BYU begins season at home against Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies at BYU Cougars Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -29.5; over/under is 152.5…

Houston Christian Huskies at BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -29.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars open the season at home against the Houston Christian Huskies.

BYU went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Cougars averaged 7.3 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Houston Christian finished 10-22 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Huskies averaged 14.8 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

