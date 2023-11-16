Butler visits No. 18 Michigan State following Walker’s 22-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-2)
East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Michigan State plays the Butler Bulldogs after Tyson Walker scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 74-65 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.
Michigan State went 12-2 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Spartans averaged 4.7 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.
Butler went 6-15 in Big East action and 3-9 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 10.6 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
