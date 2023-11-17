Butler visits No. 18 Michigan State following Walker’s 22-point game

Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-2) East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -8.5;…

Butler Bulldogs (3-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-2)

East Lansing, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -8.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Michigan State hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Tyson Walker scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 74-65 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

Michigan State finished 21-13 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Spartans averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 13.7 bench points last season.

Butler went 3-9 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

