Butler squares off against Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-2)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Butler Bulldogs square off in Orlando, Florida.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in non-conference play. Butler scores 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 in non-conference play. Penn State is fourth in the Big Ten giving up 60.6 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Butler makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Penn State averages 12.8 more points per game (77.4) than Butler gives up (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Butler.

Kanye Clary is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 2.4 rebounds for Penn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

