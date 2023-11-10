Butler plays Southeast Missouri State in cross-conference game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0) Indianapolis; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19; over/under…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0)

Indianapolis; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -19; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in a non-conference matchup.

Butler went 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.8 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Southeast Missouri State finished 19-17 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Redhawks averaged 7.0 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.