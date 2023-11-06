Butler hosts Eastern Michigan to open season

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Butler Bulldogs Indianapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs begin the season at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Butler finished 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.8 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Michigan went 5-13 in MAC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 72.2 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.