Butler hosts Eastern Michigan in season opener

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs start the season at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Butler went 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 9.6 on fast breaks.

Eastern Michigan finished 8-23 overall last season while going 2-13 on the road. The Eagles averaged 9.6 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.