Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Butler defeats Southeast Missouri…

Butler defeats Southeast Missouri State 91-56

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Posh Alexander scored 15 points as Butler beat Southeast Missouri State 91-56 on Friday night.

Alexander was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (2-0). Pierre Brooks scored 14 points and added five rebounds. DJ Davis was 1 of 3 shooting and 10 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Redhawks (0-2) were led by Adam Larson, who recorded 11 points. Braxton Stacker added nine points, two steals and two blocks for Southeast Missouri State. Rob Martin also had nine points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up