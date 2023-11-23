Butler Bulldogs face the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under…

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs will play the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Butler finished 14-18 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.8 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Florida Atlantic went 35-4 overall with a 24-3 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Owls gave up 65.3 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

