Butler Bulldogs begin season at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs open the season at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Butler went 10-6 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

Eastern Michigan finished 2-13 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 6.3 steals, 2.2 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

