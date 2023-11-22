Butler Bulldogs and the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls meet

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs square…

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs square off against the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls in Orlando, Florida.

Butler finished 14-18 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 12.6 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

Florida Atlantic went 35-4 overall with a 24-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Owls allowed opponents to score 65.3 points per game and shot 40.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.