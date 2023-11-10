Buie leads Northwestern against Dayton after 27-point game

Dayton Flyers (1-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is…

Dayton Flyers (1-0) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-0)

Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the Dayton Flyers after Boo Buie scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 72-61 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

Northwestern went 13-5 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Wildcats averaged 7.9 steals, 3.9 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

Dayton finished 14-7 in A-10 play and 5-6 on the road a season ago. The Flyers averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

