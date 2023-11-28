Buffalo visits Freidel and No. 22 James Madison

Buffalo Bulls (1-5) at James Madison Dukes (6-0) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 James Madison…

Buffalo Bulls (1-5) at James Madison Dukes (6-0)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 James Madison hosts the Buffalo Bulls after Noah Freidel scored 26 points in James Madison’s 95-64 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Dukes are 2-0 on their home court. James Madison is seventh in college basketball with 92.0 points and is shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Bulls play their first true road game after going 1-5 to begin the season. Buffalo is ninth in the MAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Isaiah Adams averaging 3.4.

James Madison’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than James Madison gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is shooting 44.8% and averaging 19.5 points for the Dukes. Freidel is averaging 11.5 points for James Madison.

Adams is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 11.8 points and 3.4 assists. Sy Chatman is averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for Buffalo.

