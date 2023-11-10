Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Buffalo hosts South Alabama following Brown’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:43 AM

South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at Buffalo Bulls (0-1)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Judah Brown scored 21 points in South Alabama’s 83-74 loss to the Mobile Rams.

Buffalo finished 15-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

South Alabama finished 12-10 in Sun Belt games and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 8.8 on free throws and 22.8 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

