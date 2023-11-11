Buffalo hosts South Alabama following Brown’s 21-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at Buffalo Bulls (0-1) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1.5;…

South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at Buffalo Bulls (0-1)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits the Buffalo Bulls after Judah Brown scored 21 points in South Alabama’s 83-74 loss to the Mobile Rams.

Buffalo finished 15-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulls shot 45.3% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

South Alabama finished 4-10 on the road and 19-16 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 11.4 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

