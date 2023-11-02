Live Radio
Buffalo hosts Fairleigh Dickinson to start season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:42 PM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls start the season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Buffalo finished 15-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulls averaged 77.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.7 last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 8-9 on the road and 21-16 overall last season. The Knights averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

