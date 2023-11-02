Buffalo hosts Fairleigh Dickinson to start season

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Buffalo Bulls Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls start the…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls start the season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Buffalo finished 15-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulls averaged 77.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.7 last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 8-9 on the road and 21-16 overall last season. The Knights averaged 77.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.