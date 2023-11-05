Buffalo hosts Fairleigh Dickinson to open season

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Buffalo Bulls Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5; over/under is…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls begin the season at home against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Buffalo went 11-4 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Bulls averaged 77.5 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 21 from deep.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 21-16 overall with an 8-9 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 18.4 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 4.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

