Buffalo hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in season opener

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Buffalo Bulls Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5; over/under is…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights for the season opener.

Buffalo finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Bulls averaged 7.9 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 8-9 on the road and 21-16 overall last season. The Knights averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.