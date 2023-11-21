Buffalo Bulls square off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-2) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-3) Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls will…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-2) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-3)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls will square off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

Buffalo went 15-17 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Bulls gave up 77.7 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Louisiana went 26-8 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Ragin’ Cajuns gave up 69.5 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

