Buffalo Bulls and the Iona Gaels square off

Iona Gaels (1-3) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-4)

Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls will play the Iona Gaels at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Bulls have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Buffalo allows 83.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

Iona finished 27-8 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Gaels gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

