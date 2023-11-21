Bucknell visits Saint Bonaventure following Bascoe’s 20-point outing

Bucknell Bison (2-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the…

Bucknell Bison (2-4) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Josh Bascoe scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 67-56 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Saint Bonaventure finished 14-18 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Bonnies averaged 7.0 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Bison have gone 1-3 away from home. Bucknell is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 62.5 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.