Bucknell takes on La Salle after Williamson’s 22-point game

Bucknell Bison (1-2) at La Salle Explorers (2-0) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -11.5; over/under is…

Bucknell Bison (1-2) at La Salle Explorers (2-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -11.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the La Salle Explorers after Noah Williamson scored 22 points in Bucknell’s 73-64 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

La Salle went 15-19 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Explorers averaged 6.7 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

Bucknell finished 5-14 in Patriot League action and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 67.5 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.