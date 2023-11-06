Bucknell opens season at home against Delaware

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Bucknell Bison Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -6;…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Bucknell Bison

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Bucknell Bison host the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in the season opener.

Bucknell went 12-20 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bison averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 5.0 on fast breaks.

Delaware went 9-11 in CAA action and 4-10 on the road last season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shot 45.0% from the field last season.

