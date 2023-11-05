Bucknell hosts Delaware to begin season

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Bucknell Bison Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -5;…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Bucknell Bison

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Bucknell Bison start the season at home against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Bucknell went 7-7 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Bison averaged 67.5 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.

Delaware went 17-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 11.8 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

