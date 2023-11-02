Bucknell hosts Delaware for season opener

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Bucknell Bison Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -4;…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Bucknell Bison

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Bucknell Bison host the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens for the season opener.

Bucknell finished 12-20 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Bison averaged 67.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

Delaware finished 17-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

