Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Bucknell hosts Delaware for…

Bucknell hosts Delaware for season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Bucknell Bison

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The Bucknell Bison host the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens for the season opener.

Bucknell finished 12-20 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Bison averaged 67.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

Delaware finished 17-16 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up