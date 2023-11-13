Bucknell faces La Salle after Williamson’s 22-point game

Bucknell Bison (1-2) at La Salle Explorers (2-0) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the La Salle…

Bucknell Bison (1-2) at La Salle Explorers (2-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the La Salle Explorers after Noah Williamson scored 22 points in Bucknell’s 73-64 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

La Salle finished 8-8 at home last season while going 15-19 overall. The Explorers averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

Bucknell went 3-13 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Bison averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second-chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

