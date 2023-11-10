Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Home » College Basketball » Bucknell Bison travel to…

Bucknell Bison travel to the Niagara Purple Eagles

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Bucknell Bison (0-2) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Niagara Purple Eagles play the Bucknell Bison.

Niagara went 16-15 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Purple Eagles averaged 5.3 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Bucknell went 3-13 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Bison averaged 5.5 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

