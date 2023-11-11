Bucknell Bison to visit the Niagara Purple Eagles Saturday

Bucknell Bison (0-2) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles…

Bucknell Bison (0-2) at Niagara Purple Eagles (0-1)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -10.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Niagara Purple Eagles host the Bucknell Bison.

Niagara went 16-15 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Purple Eagles averaged 65.0 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

Bucknell went 3-13 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 5.5 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.