Bucknell Bison to square off against the Pennsylvania Quakers Wednesday

The Associated Press

November 8, 2023, 3:43 AM

Bucknell Bison (0-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -14; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Pennsylvania Quakers host the Bucknell Bison.

Pennsylvania went 17-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Quakers gave up 72.0 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Bucknell went 3-13 on the road and 12-20 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 11.6 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second-chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

