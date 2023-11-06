Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Brzovic scores 16 in…

Brzovic scores 16 in Charleston’s 71-69 win over Iona

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic had 16 points in Charleston’s 71-69 victory over Iona in a season opener on Monday night.

Brzovic shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Cougars. Frankie Policelli scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range), and added eight rebounds. Ben Burnham shot 4 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Greg Gordon led the way for the Gaels with 18 points, 14 rebounds and three steals. Idan Tretout added 17 points for Iona. In addition, Jeremiah Quigley had nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Charleston (SC) plays Duquesne and Iona hosts Sacred Heart.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up