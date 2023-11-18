Bryant stuns No. 10 Florida Atlantic 61-52, ending Owls’ 19-game home winning streak

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 19 points, Earl Timberlake added 13 and Bryant stunned No. 10 Florida…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 19 points, Earl Timberlake added 13 and Bryant stunned No. 10 Florida Atlantic 61-52 on Saturday night to end the Owls’ 19-game home winning streak.

Daniel Rivera scored 12 and Rafael Pinzon added 10 for the Bulldogs (2-3), who were 0-10 against ranked opponents since becoming full members of Division I — losing those games by an average of 28.8 points, the most recent of those contests by 67 points against Houston in 2021.

Didn’t matter. They held the Owls to 26% shooting, 20% in the second half.

Johnell Davis scored 17 and Giancarlo Rosado finished with 11 for the Owls (2-1). The Final Four program from last season entered the game as 22.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, against a Bryant team whose only win this season came against NAIA member Fisher.

No. 8 CREIGHTON 82, TEXAS SOUTHERN 50

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points, Trey Alexander had 15 of his 20 in the first half, and Creighton blew out Texas Southern.

It took a while for the Bluejays to warm up against their opponent from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. When they did, it was game over.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Creighton, and Alexander had eight assists and seven rebounds.

Creighton (4-0) had runs of 11-0, 14-5 and 11-2 while building a 47-27 halftime lead. The bulge grew to 39 points in the second half.

Texas Southern (0-4), playing the fourth of nine straight road or neutral-site games to open the season, got 14 points from Zytarious Mortle. The Tigers were without SWAC preseason player or the year and leading scorer PJ Henry for an undisclosed reason.

