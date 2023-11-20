Bryant knocks off Howard 67-61

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Earl Timberlake’s 19 points helped Bryant defeat Howard 67-61 on Monday night. Timberlake added five rebounds…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Earl Timberlake’s 19 points helped Bryant defeat Howard 67-61 on Monday night.

Timberlake added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-3). Connor Withers scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Seth Towns and Shy Odom scored 16 points apiece for the Bison (2-4). Towns grabbed nine rebounds and Bryce Harris added 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.