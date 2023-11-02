Bryant hosts Manhattan for season opener

Manhattan Jaspers at Bryant Bulldogs Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 145…

Manhattan Jaspers at Bryant Bulldogs

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs start the season at home against the Manhattan Jaspers.

Bryant went 9-4 at home last season while going 17-13 overall. The Bulldogs shot 46.7% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Manhattan went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Jaspers averaged 67.2 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 33.3% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.