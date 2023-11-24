Bryant Bulldogs to visit Xavier Musketeers Friday

Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Xavier Musketeers (3-2) Cincinnati; Friday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -17.5; over/under is 147.5…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-3) at Xavier Musketeers (3-2)

Cincinnati; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -17.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Xavier and Bryant take the court.

The Musketeers are 2-0 in home games. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East in team defense, allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Bryant is the America East leader with 30.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 7.7.

Xavier’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Xavier.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 17.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 12.2 points for Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.