Bryant Bulldogs tip off season at home against the Manhattan Jaspers

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:41 AM

Manhattan Jaspers at Bryant Bulldogs

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs host the Manhattan Jaspers for the season opener.

Bryant finished 17-13 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 6.7 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Manhattan went 10-11 in MAAC play and 6-7 on the road a season ago. The Jaspers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

