Bryant Bulldogs tip off season at home against the Manhattan Jaspers

Manhattan Jaspers at Bryant Bulldogs Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 144…

Manhattan Jaspers at Bryant Bulldogs

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs host the Manhattan Jaspers for the season opener.

Bryant finished 17-13 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 6.7 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

Manhattan went 10-11 in MAAC play and 6-7 on the road a season ago. The Jaspers averaged 12.3 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

