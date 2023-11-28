Bruns scores 18 as South Dakota takes down Waldorf 93-71

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns’ 18 points helped South Dakota defeat Waldorf 93-71 on Tuesday night. Bruns shot 5…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns’ 18 points helped South Dakota defeat Waldorf 93-71 on Tuesday night.

Bruns shot 5 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Coyotes (5-3). Isaac Bruns scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Bostyn Holt went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Justin Wiggins led the way for the Warriors with 12 points. Khalil Grayson added 12 points for Waldorf. Kaelon Harkema also put up 11 points and three steals.

South Dakota travels to Western Illinois on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

