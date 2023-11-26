Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Bruner scores 31, Denver…

Bruner scores 31, Denver defeats Texas A&M-Commerce 71-61

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Tommy Bruner put up 31 points as Denver beat Texas A&M-Commerce 71-61 on Sunday.

Bruner also had five rebounds for the Pioneers (4-3). Touko Tainamo scored 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaxon Brenchley finished with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Lions (3-5) were led in scoring by Kalen Williams, who finished with 18 points. Zondrick Garrett added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up