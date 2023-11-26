Bruner scores 31, Denver defeats Texas A&M-Commerce 71-61

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Tommy Bruner put up 31 points as Denver beat Texas A&M-Commerce 71-61 on Sunday. Bruner also…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Tommy Bruner put up 31 points as Denver beat Texas A&M-Commerce 71-61 on Sunday.

Bruner also had five rebounds for the Pioneers (4-3). Touko Tainamo scored 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaxon Brenchley finished with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Lions (3-5) were led in scoring by Kalen Williams, who finished with 18 points. Zondrick Garrett added 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

