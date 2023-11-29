Bruner leads Denver against Idaho

Denver Pioneers (4-3) at Idaho Vandals (3-3) Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5.5; over/under is 154.5…

Denver Pioneers (4-3) at Idaho Vandals (3-3)

Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Idaho Vandals after Tommy Bruner scored 31 points in Denver’s 71-61 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Vandals are 2-1 on their home court. Idaho has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers are 1-2 on the road.

Idaho’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Denver allows. Denver averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Idaho allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Mims is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Vandals. Quinn Denker is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.1% for Idaho.

Bruner is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 19.1 points and 9.4 rebounds for Denver.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

