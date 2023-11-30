Live Radio
Brown’s 19 lead Kansas City over Southeast Missouri State 74-44

The Associated Press

November 30, 2023, 10:58 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown’s 19 points helped Kansas City defeat Southeast Missouri State 74-44 on Thursday night.

Brown added six rebounds and three steals for the Roos (3-5). Cameron Faas scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Anderson Kopp was 1 of 3 shooting and 7 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Roos broke a five-game skid.

Aquan Smart led the way for the Redhawks (1-6) with 13 points. Rob Martin added eight points for Southeast Missouri State. BJ Ward also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

