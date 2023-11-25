Brown secures 93-83 OT win over UMKC at Baha Mar Hoops

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 27 points as Brown beat UMKC 93-83 in overtime on Saturday at…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 27 points as Brown beat UMKC 93-83 in overtime on Saturday at Baha Mar Hoops.

Lilly was 8-of-12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the foul line for the Bears (2-5). AJ Lesburt Jr. scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Nana Owusu-Anane shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Kangaroos (2-4) were led by Anderson Kopp, who recorded 19 points. UMKC also got 15 points from Khristion Courseault. In addition, Jamar Brown had 13 points and two steals.

Brown hit a 35-foot 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds left in regulation to make it 71-all and force overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.